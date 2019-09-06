Image copyright Various Image caption Twenty-two people were killed in the attack on 22 May 2017

Fears of humiliating police and security services will not determine whether Manchester Arena attack evidence is kept secret, a coroner has said.

Authorities say some details could harm national security if made public at an inquest into the deaths of 22 people.

Lawyers for their families said those seeking to restrict material were also "in the firing line" for criticism.

Sir John Saunders will make his ruling at a later date.

Police and security services have submitted the public interest immunity ruling application, backed by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

A pre-inquest hearing in the city was told the data in question carried "a real risk" to national security.

However, lawyers for the families said transparency was essential.

Inquiry request

John Cooper QC, who told a previous hearing he had been made aware of "embarrassing" evidence which highlighted the "shortcomings" of the security services, said "national security may not be the concern, but instead national humiliation".

Sir John told the hearing at Manchester Town Hall that in considering the application, he would not take anyone's humiliation into account.

The court was also told the coroner would consider converting the inquest into a public inquiry, which would allow evidence to be heard in closed sessions without the bereaved families present.

Such a move, which also has the support of the home secretary, would allow the evidence to be taken into account when the inquiry's findings were produced.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds were injured when Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

His brother, Hashem Abedi, 22, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

An earlier pre-inquest review heard Mr Abedi denies helping his brother carry out the attack.

Si John previously told families it was "extremely unlikely" inquest evidence would be heard before the trial ended.

The inquests are scheduled to begin on 2 April next year.