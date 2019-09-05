Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Mark Bradbury, 58, suffered "significant head injuries"

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a father-of-one in Warrington.

Mark Bradbury was found dead with "significant head injuries" at his home in Station Road South, Poulton-with-Fearnhead on 4 August.

The 58-year-old had last been seen near his house at 17:00 BST on 1 August.

The suspect, from Warrington, was arrested on Thursday and has been taken into custody to be questioned by detectives.

Det Insp Sarah Oliver said the force was still appealing for information from the public to identify those responsible.