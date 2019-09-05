Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Moustapha Dia murdered his sister-in-law when her partner was away from home

A man who murdered his sister-in-law after she discovered he had been stealing from her to pay for drugs has been jailed for life.

Twenty-six-year-old trainee nurse Lala Kamara was found strangled in her home in Denton Court, Denton, Greater Manchester in March.

Moustapha Dia, 22, of Ashton Road, Denton, admitted her murder at Manchester Crown Court.

He was ordered to serve a minimum term of 23 years.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Ms Kamara had found out Dia had been stealing money and possessions from her and her partner in order to buy drugs.

It was while her partner was away that Dia strangled her, GMP said.

Internet searches found

Her partner became increasingly concerned for her as he had not heard from her and asked a friend to check on her, who then found her body.

Detectives arrested Dia and later found a series of internet searches on murders his phone on 9 March - the day after she was believed to have been murdered.

GMP said searches included "life imprisonment in England and Wales" and an article with the headline "life sentence for builder who strangled his ex-partner in North Yorkshire".

Det Ch Insp Cheryl Chatterton, of GMP said: "She was a woman who wanted to care for others and pursue a career in nursing and it truly saddens us all to know that she was killed in such horrific circumstances."

The parents of Ms Kamara paid tribute to "our beautiful daughter Lala" after the sentencing.

"Our lives will never be the same again without her, but she will continue to live in all our hearts forever."