Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have appealed to find these three men

A man was raped and robbed after a night out in Manchester's Gay Village, police said.

Detectives said the victim, 28, had met two men in Canal Street in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 April.

He was then attacked and robbed just before 01:30 GMT after walking towards Back Piccadilly, police said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are looking for these men as well as a third suspect who caught a coach with them to London via Birmingham.

Police believe they travelled on a National Express service that arrived at London Victoria coach station at 06:00.

Det Con Louise Kelly said: "Since the attack, we've been following numerous lines of inquiry, but unfortunately we have yet to find the men responsible.

"We have now released images of three men we want to speak to.

"Anyone who recognises these men should get in touch with us as soon as possible."