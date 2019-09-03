Manchester

Report of fraud at Bury FC investigated

  • 3 September 2019
Image caption Bury supporters gathered outside the club's Gigg Lane ground before the initial deadline on Friday

A fraud investigation has been launched involving Bury Football Club, police have confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police said it had received a report of fraud but no arrests have been made.

The club were expelled from the Football League on 27 August after a late takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk failed.

Bury are the first club to drop out of the Football League since Maidstone was liquidated in 1992.

