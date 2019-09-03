Report of fraud at Bury FC investigated
- 3 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fraud investigation has been launched involving Bury Football Club, police have confirmed.
Greater Manchester Police said it had received a report of fraud but no arrests have been made.
The club were expelled from the Football League on 27 August after a late takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk failed.
Bury are the first club to drop out of the Football League since Maidstone was liquidated in 1992.