Report of fraud at Bury FC investigated

A fraud investigation has been launched involving Bury Football Club, police have confirmed.

Greater Manchester Police said it had received a report of fraud but no arrests have been made.

The club were expelled from the Football League on 27 August after a late takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk failed.

Bury are the first club to drop out of the Football League since Maidstone was liquidated in 1992.