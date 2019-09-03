Image copyright Google Image caption Bliss nightclub was shut down in August after three people were stabbed outside

A city nightclub has had its licence revoked after three customers were stabbed outside.

Bliss nightclub in the Deansgate area of Manchester was temporarily shut down in August.

Police said keeping the venue open could have put customers and staff in "grave danger".

Club bosses argued they would introduce measures to make the club safer but a licensing panel found there had been a "systematic failure".

The three victims are expected to make a full recovery but Greater Manchester Police wrote statements to the council that it could "very easily have resulted in a loss of life", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Police documents shown to the licensing committee said officers should have been called to the Albion Street venue earlier, but managers at the club said the incident at the venue was just an argument, not a fight that required police attention.

Bliss' management said they could never have predicted what would have happened on the street after the scuffle in the club - which was logged in the incident book as "minor".

They offered to introduce new safety measures including security staff from an experienced firm, new CCTV, a new knife arch installed and a new dispersal policy.

However, out-of-hours officer Niall Johnson said that while the managers at the bar were "polite, friendly and co-operative," he had seen more of the designated premises supervisor during the year "than most of my own family".

Action plans put in place to help the club meet its licensing objectives were "failing or would fail," he said.

The licensing committee agreed and revoked the licence following "clear failure to manage the premises effectively".