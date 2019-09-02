Extinction Rebellion activists glued to Barclays Bank
- 2 September 2019
Climate change protesters have glued themselves to the pavement outside the Barclays Bank headquarters in Manchester.
The group of about 10 campaigners broke away from a four-day blockade of Deansgate in Manchester city centre organised by Extinction Rebellion.
The protesters say Barclays is one of the largest investors in fossil fuels.
The original climate camp protest began on Friday after discussions with Manchester City Council and police.