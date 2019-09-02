Boy, 17, charged with Salford stabbing murder
- 2 September 2019
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Salford.
Police were called to reports a man in his 50s had been stabbed on Silverdale Avenue in Irlam on Friday afternoon.
The man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on Saturday evening.
The teenager, and a 48-year-old woman charged with assisting an offender, will both appear before Manchester City Magistrates' Court later.