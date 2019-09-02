Image copyright GMFRS Image caption The fire broke out at at 01:00 BST

A large fire has broken out at a car showroom in Greater Manchester.

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the Renault showroom in St Mary's Way, Stockport, which started at about 01:00 BST.

The fire started in the services and parts area of the building and has now been brought under control.

The road has been shut between Hempshaw Lane and Spring Gardens, and residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service warned commuters may face delays during the morning rush hour as they will remain at the scene "for a number of hours".

There were 14 fire engines at the scene and crews managed to contain the majority of the fire to where it started "saving a significant part of the building".