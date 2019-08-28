Image copyright LDRS Image caption The throw line boxes on the quayside were installed at a cost of £34,000

New "anti-vandal" life-saving equipment has been smashed just days after being installed at Salford Quays.

Up to 40 throw lines, kept in secure cabinets, were introduced because "idiots" kept throwing lifebuoys into the water.

Salford City Council believed the boxes, which require a 999 call to open, would be harder to vandalise but two have already been forced open.

The £34,000 cost of the new lines was approved earlier this summer.

Councillor David Lancaster, lead member for environment and community safety, said vandals targeted the throw lines at the weekend.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "One of the boxes was broken open and the rope thrown on the floor; the other box was smashed.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage from over the weekend to try and identify those responsible."

Salford Quays Community Forum - a community group that aims to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area - said: "We recognised that there could be teething problems with the new throw lines but we are very disappointed to see that within a week of installation they have been targeted by vandals."

"Our concern is that whereas a lifesaver ring could be replaced in hours, repairs or replacement throw line housings will take much longer, and at substantial expense. If this malicious behaviour continues then it will put lives at risk."

The throw lines - which were recommended by the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service - were introduced in July as part of a series of measures to halt anti-social behaviour at the Quays over the summer.

Speaking at the time, Mr Lancaster said it was "sad" they had to take such action "because of idiots, who either don't understand the dangers of messing around with life rings or just don't care".