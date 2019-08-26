Image copyright Police handout Image caption Lia, Demi, Brandon and Lacie died in the fire and their mother Michelle Pearson was left in a coma

The mother of four children who were killed in an arson attack on their home has died.

Michelle Pearson's mother Sandra said on Facebook that after 20 months of fighting her daughter had "gained her wings" and "joined her babies"

The four siblings, Demi, Brandon, Lacie and Lia were killed in the blaze in Walkden, Salford, on 11 December 2017.

In April, Ms Pearson came out of the coma she had been in since the fire and was told of her children's deaths.

Greater Manchester Police said the news of Ms Pearson's death was "incredibly tragic".

Det Supt Lewis Hughes said as the senior investigating officer he knew how "devastating the death of her four children was for Michelle".

He added: "I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Michelle's loved ones at this terrible time. We will ensure that they receive any support they need from the investigation team as they come to terms with their loss."

Zak Bolland, 23, and David Worrall, 26, were both given four life sentences for the children's murder in May 2018.