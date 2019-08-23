Image copyright GMP Image caption Craig Moran threatened to kill his victim during a three-day ordeal

A man who subjected a mother to a three-day ordeal of sexual abuse and violence in front of her son has been jailed for 18 years.

Craig Moran attacked the woman during a drinking session on 8 February and, over the next two days, told her she was going to die and broke her leg.

She was found covered in blood outside his flat in Rochdale, three days later.

Moran, 34, admitted assault, sexual activity without consent and threats to kill at Minshull Street Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police said Moran first attacked the woman in front of her son at her home address.

Sexual assault

The following night, she visited Moran at his home in Tentercroft Flats to retrieve belongings he had stolen the night before.

She suffered a broken leg and cuts to the face, head and arms before Moran told her he would kill her and carried out a sexual assault, said police.

A couple found the injured woman outside Moran's flat on 11 February and took her to hospital.

Moran was arrested later the same day, hiding in a neighbour's house.

Det Con Russell Clarke said: "The sustained nature of this attack on the victim was sickening and included physical, sexual and psychological abuse.

"Without the bravery and strength of this victim, Moran would not have been brought to justice today."