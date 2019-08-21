Image copyright Daniel Green Image caption Daniel Green admitted attempted murder and was jailed for eight years and eight months

A man tried to bludgeon his elderly father to death with a porcelain figure at his care home in revenge for sexual abuse he committed against children.

Daniel Green, 31, was visiting his father David, 78, at Ravenswing Manor in Blackburn, Lancashire, on 29 March.

He launched the "explosive attack" after harbouring years of "resentment" for his father's history of paedophilia, Preston Crown Court heard.

Green, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight years and eight months.

The court heard the men had had been watching television together in the home's lounge when support worker Katie Heslop heard Green shout out.

She rushed in to find him with a blood-soaked blanket wrapped around his arm and blood on his hands.

The room was spattered with blood and Green's father, who has dementia, had blood coming from his head.

On the floor was the porcelain figure, smashed to pieces.

Green, who admitted attempted murder, told Ms Heslop: "I tried strangling my dad, but obviously it didn't work."

He later told police: "I tried to strangle him but I only had small hands, so I hit him repeatedly over the head with a porcelain figure.

"He sexually abused children when I was a child and I've not been able to vent it."

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

When told his father was responding well, Green replied: "Disappointed with my effort" and was later heard muttering: "I can't even kill someone right. Pathetic."

The court heard Green, who has no previous convictions, had lived alone with his father since his mother had died 10 years ago.

David Green had served a prison sentence for sexually abusing two girls when his son was a child.

Green had gone to visit his father before "spontaneously" deciding to attempt to kill him, the court heard.

Judge Mark Brown, Recorder of Preston, said Green harboured "resentment" towards his father "for a long time".

He added: "It appears anger and resentment grew significantly after he developed dementia and the relationship between you deteriorated.

"The anger increased and eventually manifested itself in the explosive attack on him."