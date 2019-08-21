Greater Manchester Police officer charged over inappropriate behaviour claims
- 21 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A PC has been charged with misconduct in public offence over claims of inappropriate behaviour towards two women.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had investigated complaints that a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer had "abused his position for sexual purpose".
PC Jonathan Ryan, 41, is due before Warrington Magistrates' Court on 27 August.
GMP have been approached for comment.