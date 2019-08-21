Manchester

Greater Manchester Police officer charged over inappropriate behaviour claims

  • 21 August 2019
GMP flag outside the force's HQ Image copyright GMP

A PC has been charged with misconduct in public offence over claims of inappropriate behaviour towards two women.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had investigated complaints that a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer had "abused his position for sexual purpose".

PC Jonathan Ryan, 41, is due before Warrington Magistrates' Court on 27 August.

GMP have been approached for comment.

Related Topics