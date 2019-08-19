Image copyright Google Image caption The 55-year-old victim was found at a house in Handforth at the weekend

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Cheshire.

The 55-year-old victim was found dead at the home on Meriton Road in Handforth, near Wilmslow, in the early hours of Sunday.

Matthew Bolland, 43, of Budworth Walk, Wilmslow, was arrested in Handforth at around 04:00 BST on Sunday.

He has been remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A 51-year-old man from Wilmslow, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.

Police said no further action would be taken regarding a 57-year-old man held on suspicion of assisting an offender.