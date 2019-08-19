Image copyright Google Image caption The 55-year-old victim, believed to be a local woman, was found at a property on Meriton Road in Handforth

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Cheshire.

The 55-year-old, believed to be a local woman, was found at a property on Meriton Road in Handforth, near Wilmslow, in the early hours of Sunday.

Two men, aged 43 and 51, from Wilmslow, are in custody being questioned, Cheshire Police said.

A 57-year-old man from Handforth is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police have asked for anyone with any information to co contact them.