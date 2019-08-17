Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Stockport
- 17 August 2019
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car.
Greater Manchester Police said the man, in his 40s, was struck at about 19:50 BST on Friday in Stockport.
Emergency services attended the scene, at the junction of Churchgate and Silk Close, but the man was pronounced dead in hospital. His family have been informed.
The force has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.