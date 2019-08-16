Image copyright Nicole Martin Image caption Four people were taken to hospital following the crash

Four people were taken to hospital when their car flipped on to its roof after crashing following a police chase.

The driver of the Audi A6 failed to stop for officers on the M60 at 04:00 BST and crashed in Prestwich a short time later, police said.

A man, 20, and three women - aged 21, 25 and 22 - suffered minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Police said it would review what happened before deciding whether to refer the incident to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

Pursuing officers "lost sight of the vehicle", a force spokesman said, before it was discovered lying on its roof on Bury Old Road, opposite Heaton Park.

The crash is being investigated by the force's professional standards branch.

Det Insp Richard Thompson said: "The fact a car has ended up on its roof may seem concerning to members of the public, but thankfully no-one was seriously injured in this incident."