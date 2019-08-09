Image copyright Google Image caption Maggie Smythe's body was found in a former pub car park

A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-partner whose remains were found in a former pub car park.

Maggie Smythe, 29, went missing from her Bolton home on 26 January after receiving messages from Christopher Taylor, 40, telling her to meet up.

Her body was found on 1 February under rubble at the site of the former Red Bridge Tavern in Bolton where Taylor, a builder, had been working.

Taylor's brother Brian Ottley was found guilty of assisting an offender.

The 29-year-old helped Taylor dispose of Ms Smythe's body and clothing.

Andrew O'Gara for the CPS said: "Christopher Taylor murdered Maggie Smythe after luring her out of her home in the middle of the night to meet up with him."

He told police "an abundance of lies" by saying he had not seen her in a month, did not have a phone and that it was not him on CCTV footage with Ms Smythe on the night she went missing, he added.

Taylor, of Greenroyd Avenue, Bolton, later pleaded guilty to manslaughter claiming that, during an argument, he lost his temper and had punched her once to her forehead.

Ottley was captured on CCTV with Taylor visiting the derelict pub on Bury New Road where Taylor had been renovating the site into residential plots.

Both men are due to be sentenced on 6 September.