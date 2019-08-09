Man charged over Manchester Polish Consulate bomb hoax
- 9 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with making a bomb hoax after a disturbance at the Polish Consulate in Manchester.
Police were called to the building on Portland Street on Thursday morning.
A consulate spokesman said two men had begun "to behave suspiciously" after they arrived for a pre-arranged passport visit.
A 55-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been remanded to appear before magistrates on a date yet to be confirmed.