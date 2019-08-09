Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place at the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland

A man has been charged with making a bomb hoax after a disturbance at the Polish Consulate in Manchester.

Police were called to the building on Portland Street on Thursday morning.

A consulate spokesman said two men had begun "to behave suspiciously" after they arrived for a pre-arranged passport visit.

A 55-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been remanded to appear before magistrates on a date yet to be confirmed.