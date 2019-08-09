Image caption Sir Matt Busby, pictured in 1973, led Manchester United to various trophies

A documentary looking at the life of Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby will be made by the director of a surprise hit about the band Bros.

Busby, directed by Joe Pearlman, will look at the life and career of the influential manager.

It will feature previously unseen archive footage and interviews with Busby Babes and the Class of 92.

Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops became an unexpected hit after being shown on BBC Four over Christmas.

The film is being made by Fulwell 73 Productions, which also made the Class of 92 documentary as well as films about Mo Farah, Usain Bolt and boyband One Direction.

Sir Matt Busby managed the team between 1945 and 1969 and again from 1970 to 1971, leading them to two FA Cup wins and five league championship titles.

He also guided the team to victory in the European cup in 1968, 10 years after 23 people, including eight Manchester United players, were killed in the Munich air crash of February 1958.

He died aged 84 in January 1994.