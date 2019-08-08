Image copyright GMP Image caption The Mokka was seen near the shooting scene

Police investigating the "targeted" shooting of a man outside a gym want to trace a car seen in the area.

The victim, aged in his 20s, is in a stable condition after suffering serious injuries in Bolton on 12 July.

Detectives issued a CCTV image of a red Vauxhall Mokka seen on St Mark's Street at 11:15 BST, close to Outline Health & Fitness Centre on Lever Street, where the man was shot.

Two men, aged 37 and 25, are in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A car bomb discovered in Bolton on 24 July is being linked to the shooting, detectives have said.

The Mokka was stolen in June and officers want to hear from anyone with information about this vehicle or its current whereabouts or details on its movements from 21 June onwards, Greater Manchester Police said.

The explosive device was uncovered when police were called to a BMW car fire on Castle Street shortly after 21:00 BST.

There was no suggestion the planting of the device was terrorism-related.

Det Ch Insp Alan Clitherow, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "The level of violence seen in these incidents is particularly shocking and has no place on our streets.

Detectives have established a suspect approached the car before smashing a window and throwing the improvised explosive device inside.