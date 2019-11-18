Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The gang used bottled gas to cause the explosions

A gang used bottled gas to blast a string of cash machines across northern England and North Wales.

CCTV footage captured some of the dramatic explosions carried out in the early hours before the men used power tools to crack open ATMs.

They stole £418,500 before police stopped the gang as they tried to carry out a 15th cash machine theft, reported the Manchester Evening News.

Among the items seized by police when they arrested the men were cylinders and rubber pipes used to pump gas into the space behind ATM fascias before it was ignited to blow the cash machines free from the wall.

Officers also recovered a circular saw and crowbars.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Michael Cash, Philip Clarke,Lewis Murkin and Ryan Wilson were jailed for more than 10 years each while Martin Goldstraw, received more than five years.

The crimes took place between March 2018 and February 2019 in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, Sandbach in Cheshire, Chester, Stockport, Oldham, Bolton, Macclesfield and the north Wales towns of Rhyl, St Asaph, Deganwy and Ewloe.

Lewis Murkin, 33, of no fixed address, Philip Clarke, 32, of Lymm Close, Stockport, Ryan Wilson, 31, of Chelford Grove, Stockport, and Michael Cash, 30, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property and conspiracy to commit burglary at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court were each jailed for 10 years eight months.

Martin Goldstraw, 44, of Tarporley Close, Stockport, who admitted conspiracy to commit burglary, received a jail term of five years and four months.