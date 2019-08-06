Ashton-under-Lyne mill blaze: Crews from 11 engines tackle fire
Crews from 11 fire engines are tackling a large blaze at a mill that has sent huge plumes of black smoke billowing into the Manchester sky.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it received a 999 call at about 15:10 BST regarding a fire at a commercial unit in Ashton-under-Lyne.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus are tackling the blaze inside the Oxford Street East building, a spokesman said.
While the building was evacuated, a search is also taking place.
Two aerial platforms were also used.
The fire service said the fire spread from the three-storey building to one next door.
People in the surrounding area have been advised to close their doors and windows.