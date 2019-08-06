Image caption The fire broke out mid-afternoon

Crews from 11 fire engines are tackling a large blaze at a mill that has sent huge plumes of black smoke billowing into the Manchester sky.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it received a 999 call at about 15:10 BST regarding a fire at a commercial unit in Ashton-under-Lyne.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus are tackling the blaze inside the Oxford Street East building, a spokesman said.

While the building was evacuated, a search is also taking place.

Two aerial platforms were also used.

The fire service said the fire spread from the three-storey building to one next door.

People in the surrounding area have been advised to close their doors and windows.

Image caption The building was evacuated

Image caption But firefighters still searched for people inside