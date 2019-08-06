Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mark Jordon arrives at court with his partner and Emmerdale co-star Laura Norton

An Emmerdale actor who bit a man's face after an argument outside a pub has been cleared of assault.

Mark Jordon, 54, who plays Daz Spencer in the soap, was accused of attacking Andrew Potts in July 2018 outside the Farrars Arms in Oldham.

A jury at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court found him not guilty of affray, unlawful wounding and assault by beating.

Mr Jordon had denied the charges and said he acted in self-defence.

Speaking outside court, the actor said he was "grateful to the jury for proving my innocence" and pleased his "awful ordeal" had come to an end.

The court previously heard Mr Jordon, of Tamewater Court, Dobcross, Oldham, bit 68-year-old Mr Potts in "sheer panic and fear" after being attacked.

'Vile comments'

Jurors heard the row started in a beer garden on 1 July, where Mr Jordon was celebrating his engagement to Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt in the soap.

Mr Jordon claimed Mr Potts had made "vile comments" about his daughter and had a video of her which he would post on YouTube.

CCTV footage showed Mr Jordon having to be held back from Mr Potts, who threw some punches at him.

Former Heartbeat actor Mr Jordon said the footage showed him trying to grab Mr Potts' phone, not trying to be violent.

The court heard Mr Potts and his partner left the pub and walked down the road, but were later confronted by Mr Jordon, who got out of a taxi.

Jurors were told Mr Jordon bit Mr Potts' thumb and the palm of his hand and the pair fell to the ground, where the actor bit his eyebrow.

Mr Jordon told the jury he bit Mr Potts in self-defence, adding it "was not planned, regretful and in the moment".

Ms Norton broke down in tears in the public gallery as the verdicts were delivered.