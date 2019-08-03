Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked on Albion Street near Manchester Central Convention Complex

A man was stabbed in Manchester city centre in the early hours of the morning, police say.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was attacked close to bars on Albion Street at about 04:30 BST.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Nearby roads were temporarily shut as investigations took place. Greater Manchester Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.