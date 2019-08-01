Manchester Arena attack fund closes down

Image copyright Various Image caption Twenty two people were killed in the blast on 22 May 2017

A charity set up to help the families of victims and survivors of the Manchester Arena attack has made its final payments and is to close down.

The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund raised £21.8m since it was set up four days after the 22 May 2017 bomb.

A final £400,000 will be shared between the families of the 22 people who died in the attack.

More than 500 people received gifts from the fund, which stopped taking donations in January.

Edith Conn, the chair of the trustees, said the fund had "met its objectives" and the time had come to close it down.

"We would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this tremendous effort and pay tribute to those who lost their lives on 22 May 2017, those who lost loved ones and everyone whose lives were turned upside down by those terrible events," she said.