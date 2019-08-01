Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Major downpours on Wednesday flooded homes and caused road closures and rail delays

Rescuers have been working through the night to aid flood-hit homeowners after severe downpours hit northern England.

Firefighters helped 11 people to safety in Poynton, Cheshire, when heavy rain lashed the North West and other parts of the country.

The fire and rescue service said crews had spent the night attempting to protect homes and businesses in the town.

Further showers are expected later but there are no weather warnings in place.

Travellers also faced delays on Wednesday as roads were closed and rail services cancelled across the North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Midlands.

The Met Office said 19mm of rain fell in the North West between midnight and 08:00 BST on top of heavy rain which deluged the region on Sunday and Monday.

Flooding hits homes

Bramhall, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, was also badly hit by flooding, with 11 people and four dogs rescued from rising water, according to Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident amid widespread problems, including vehicles left trapped in the town.

A nursery, several homes and a farm were also swamped.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Bonis Hall Lane in Prestbury, Cheshire, was flooded

Police in nearby Wilmslow also said officers were "dealing with flooding" and had evacuated affected homes, with Oakenclough Children's Centre open as a rest centre.

In Derbyshire, police said a number of properties had been flooded across the High Peak, in particular in and around Buxton, Whaley Bridge and New Mills.

Travel woe

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The A555 was closed in both directions

Commuters faced widespread disruption on Wednesday as road, rail and even air travel was affected by the flooding.

Passengers on East Midlands, Northern and TransPennine Express services were warned they faced delays, while Northern said services in Manchester, Liverpool, Lancashire and Cumbria were badly hit.

It said it had not been possible to provide rail replacement services for all, due to the poor conditions of the roads and a lack of buses.

National Rail and Highways England said a number of routes had been restored overnight, including:

Services between Manchester and Sheffield are now running

A closure of the M60 between Stockport and Cheadle was lifted

Trains to and from Manchester Airport were running again after blocked lines were cleared. The airport previously said passengers were using alternative routes and had not been delayed.

Some road and rail closures remain in place, including:

The A555 in Stockport - which flooded for the second time in a week on Wednesday - will remain closed between the Woodford Oil Terminal and the A34

The rail line between Skipton and Carlisle is expected to reopen later after it was blocked by a landslip

Are you affected by the flooding? If it is safe to do so please email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk or you can use WhatsApp on +44 7756 165803

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: