Image copyright cheshire police Image caption Lewis Edwards has been missing since about 19:00 BST on Monday

Police say they are "increasingly concerned" about a missing 10-year-old boy whose bike has been recovered.

Lewis Edwards was last seen at an address in Styal Road, Wilmslow at about 19:30 BST on Monday.

He is described as white, about 4ft 6in tall, and of slim build. He has short, dark blonde hair, with two stripes shaved on the side of his head.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a purple T-shirt and jeans. His bike was found in the Styal area.

Ch Insp Jez Taylor, of Cheshire Police, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned.

"He has links to the Wythenshawe area of Manchester, and he may be travelling in that direction.

"Searches are currently ongoing, and residents are asked to keep an eye out for Lewis and check their gardens and outbuildings in case he has been staying there overnight."