Manchester

Manchester Arena attack: Trial date set for arena bomber's brother

  • 30 July 2019
Hashem Abedi Image copyright Libyan Interior Ministry
Image caption Hashem Abedi faced Oxford Crown Court by video-link from HMP Belmarsh

The younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi will stand trial in November charged with murdering the 22 victims of the attack.

Hashem Abedi, 22, appeared at Oxford Crown Court by prison video link for a preliminary hearing.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a trial date of 5 November at the Old Bailey in London.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody and will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing in early October.

The judge granted a prosecution application to question Hashem Abedi post-charge.

Hashem Abedi was extradited to the UK earlier this month after being detained in Libya shortly after the May 2017 suicide bombing in which hundreds were injured.

Mr Abedi, who was born and raised in Manchester, is also charged with one count of attempted murder, encompassing all others present at the arena, and one count of conspiring with his brother Salman Abedi to cause explosions.

Twenty-two people died in the explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017 and hundreds were injured.

Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Eilidh MacLeod, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

