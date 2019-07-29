Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption Boat owners feared their barges would be swept away as water levels rose in Manchester

Rush hour commuters faced delays as heavy rain continued to cause disruption to the North West's road and rail network.

Trains were cancelled between Manchester and towns including Wigan and Stalybridge. The A555 Manchester Airport Relief Road remained closed.

The equivalent of half a month's rain fell on the region in the space of 24 hours, said the Met Office.

In Manchester, canal boat owners feared being swept away as water levels rose.

The Environment Agency had 18 flood warning in place across the North West on Monday morning and said water levels would continue to rise.

National Rail said several rail services would be replaced by buses because of flooding between Salford and Wigan.

Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption A man and a boy made the most of weather in Sale, Manchester

Trains were unable to run between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge, it said.

Skip Twitter post by @OfficialTfGM Travel update; A555 Manchester Airport Relief Road remains closed this morning due to flooding. Closure runs from Chester Road at Woodford, through Gilbent to Styal Road. Please use an alternative route. #TfGMTraffic — TfGM (@OfficialTfGM) July 29, 2019 Report

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has asked that members of the public only call 999 in emergencies and said concerns about flooding should be reported to local authority hotlines.

Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings across the North West

Photographer Ashley Stocks spoke to owners of canal boats moored at Castlefield in Manchester on Sunday night who feared fast-flowing water could wash their barges away.

In Preston, Lancashire, fire crews were called to rescue two people and a dog from the River Ribble at 16:00 BST on Sunday.