Image caption Tameside Council has scrapped the unpopular cashless parking system

A cashless parking system which was blamed for killing off town centre trade has been scrapped.

Motorists in Ashton-under-Lyne were required to call, text or download a smartphone app to pay for parking.

The system, which was introduced on 20 streets in the town in November last year, cost Tameside Council £28,000.

Cabinet member for transport and connectivity, councillor Warren Bray, said the latest decision "rectifies a mistake" made by the council.

Drivers had to pay £1 for an hour, or £2 for two hours parking across 140 spaces, including at Stamford Street Central which runs along the main shopping parade.

Now the executive cabinet has approved a proposal to replace the scheme with one hour free parking and no return within two hours.

Paul Merrick, director of Ashton Bathrooms on Stamford Street Central, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the parking system was the "final nail in the coffin" for struggling town centre traders.

It had also been criticised for discriminating against the elderly and people who do not own smartphones.