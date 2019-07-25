Image copyright GMP Image caption Joshua Kilpatrick was jailed for nine months

A rowdy plane passenger who hurled "vile" abuse at cabin crew and seriously injured a police officer at Manchester Airport has been jailed.

Joshua Kilpatrick, 32, of Windlehurst Court, Stockport, used foul language as he sat on a plane due to fly to Rhodes, on 7 July 2018

He then pushed a police officer, tearing the victim's shoulder tendon.

Kilpatrick was jailed for nine months after admitting affray at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square.

He he was told to mind his language but became aggressive and continued to swear.

Kilpatrick was then asked to leave the flight and told two police officers sent to the plane they "better get more mates".

Eventually he agreed to leave, but not before pushing one of the police officers as he stormed off, hitting the PC so hard the officer suffered a "full thickness tear to the rotator cuff", police said.