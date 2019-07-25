Image copyright Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Specialist teams rescued the horse with the help of a tractor

A horse had to be rescued by firefighters after falling into a ditch.

The animal, named Biggles, tumbled into the grassy trench at a farm in Croft, Cheshire, at 10:15 BST.

Vets sedated the horse before it was hoisted to safety with the help of a tractor, after an hour-long rescue involving specialist firefighters.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the 28-year-old horse was recovering well after its ordeal.

The service's animal rescue unit from Lymm and a rope rescue unit from Bollington were called, along with crews from Lymm and Wigan.