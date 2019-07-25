Manchester

Yousef Makki death: Boy, 17, detained for lying to police

  • 25 July 2019
Yousef Makki Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed in the heart with a flick knife

A boy who lied to police after he stabbed a teenager in the heart will spend eight months in custody.

Manchester Grammar School pupil Yousef Makki was stabbed in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, on 2 March.

Boy A, 17, argued he acted in self-defence and was cleared of murder and manslaughter after a trial.

He admitted perverting the course of justice and possession of a knife and was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court.

A second 17-year-old, known as Boy B, was given a four-month custodial sentence after he also admitted possessing a knife.

He was previously cleared of perverting the course of justice.

The trial heard the stabbing was an "accident waiting to happen" as all three teenagers had indulged in "idiotic fantasies" playing middle-class gangsters.

Mr Justice Bryan said "knife crime is a cancer on society" and the boys had been involved in a "warped culture where the possession of knives was perceived to be cool and aesthetically pleasing".

