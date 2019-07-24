Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Saddique was on holiday when he died suddenly

A police officer who died while on holiday in Scotland has been described at his funeral as a "role model for young British Muslims".

PC Shazad Saddique, 38, died during a visit to the Isle of Skye's Fairy Pools on Friday.

Hundreds attended the service for the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) student officer at Oldham's Madina Mosque on Tuesday.

GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said PC Saddique would be "sadly missed".

He said it had been a "privilege" to attend the funeral of the "highly respected" father and his thoughts were with his pregnant wife and their three children.

"Shazad was described as a role model for young British Muslims, combining his faith with being a proud British citizen and serving his community through policing," he said.

"He was taken far too soon and he will be sadly missed by all at GMP."

Police Scotland said PC Saddique's death was not suspicious and that he had died suddenly while visiting the pools in Glen Brittle.

A GMP spokesman said the 38-year-old, who was based in Tameside, had enjoyed hiking and trekking and was heavily involved in outreach work with young people.