About 120 people have held a protest "for justice" after a boy was cleared of murdering a teenager who was stabbed in the heart with a flick knife

Manchester Grammar School pupil Yousef Makki, 17, was attacked in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, on 2 March.

A 17-year-old boy, referred to as Boy A, was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter. He and another youth, Boy B, admitted possessing a knife.

Demonstrators gathered outside Manchester Crown Court.

They held signs with the the killed teenager's photo on saying "Justice for Yousef Makki" and chanted: "No Justice, no peace.".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed in the heart in Hale Barns

Nighat Awan, who took part in the demonstration, said: "We're hearing of knife crime every day of the week. There are ways, without it costing a fortune, to curtail this."

She added: "Our kids are good kids, poor and rich, it's just the wrong person, the wrong time... and that's how it can happen to any of us."

Image caption Yousef's family, friends and supporters stood outside Manchester Crown Court

Boy B, 17, was also found not guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Both boys were cleared of conspiracy to commit robbery in the lead-up to Yousef's death.

The teenagers had previously admitted possessing a knife and Boy A pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by lying to police.

They will be sentenced for these charges on Thursday.