Image copyright Google Image caption The two women were laying flowers at Greenacres Cemetery in Oldham

A mother and her daughter who were laying flowers at the grave of a relative were threatened by a man wielding a knife.

The pair suffered cuts and bruises during a struggle as the mother, aged in her 60s, clung on to her handbag.

The robber fled empty-handed, leaving the victims "incredibly shaken".

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it would increase patrols around Greenacres Cemetery in Oldham after the incident on Sunday.

The women were tending the grave at 14:45 BST when they were approached.

'Cowardly attack'

He demanded they hand over car keys before confronting them and then running off in the direction of Constantine Street.

Police said the suspect was white, aged 18 to 25, wearing a grey hooded top with horizontal stripes.

Det Sgt Alex Wilkinson said: "This was a cowardly attack on two women who were simply visiting the grave of a loved one to pay their respects."