Image copyright ASHLEY STOCKS Image caption Two 17-year-old boys are in hospital after a moped crashed into a van

Two 17-year-old boys are in hospital with serious head injuries after their moped was involved in a crash with a van.

The pair were on a Sym Jet 14 when it hit a grey Ford Transit in Prestwich, Manchester, at 19:40 BST on Monday.

It happened on Bury Old Road, which was closed for a reconstruction of the crash but has since reopened.

Greater Manchester Police have appealed for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.