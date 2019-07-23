Teenagers seriously hurt in Prestwich moped crash
- 23 July 2019
Two 17-year-old boys are in hospital with serious head injuries after their moped was involved in a crash with a van.
The pair were on a Sym Jet 14 when it hit a grey Ford Transit in Prestwich, Manchester, at 19:40 BST on Monday.
It happened on Bury Old Road, which was closed for a reconstruction of the crash but has since reopened.
Greater Manchester Police have appealed for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.