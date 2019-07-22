Image copyright GMP Image caption Murderer Timothy Deakin had been released from prison before the attack

A killer who murdered a man during a street brawl had been classed as "high risk" and was arrested several times while on probation, an inquest heard.

Michael Hoolickin, 27, was stabbed in a fight between groups of men and women in Middleton, Greater Manchester, on 14 October 2016.

His murderer Timothy Deakin was out of prison on licence at the time.

He was arrested for drug and driving offences in May 2016, the inquest at Heywood Coroner's Court was told.

Deakin, 23, was found guilty of murdering Mr Hoolickin in April 2017 and ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years in prison.

'Lawless and feral'

The inquest into Mr Hoolickin's death, which opened in January, had been adjourned to obtain further evidence on Deakin's supervision and liaison between police and the probation service.

The resumed hearing was told Deakin was "lawless and capable of feral behaviour" and several opportunities to recall him to prison were missed before the assault.

Probation Officer Selina Booth told the resumed hearing that Deakin had been assigned to her prior to his release.

She said Deakin was classed as a high risk, Prolific and Priority Offender (PPO).

He had a history of violence and on release from jail had continued to "push boundaries" over where he lived, where he worked and the terms of his curfew, she said.

Image copyright Supplied Image caption Michael Hoolickin suffered fatal stab wounds during an assault in Middleton in October 2016

Senior probation officer Catherine Entwistle told the hearing Deakin was arrested after a police chase on 3 May 2016 for driving without a licence and insurance.

He had been sent a warning letter from the probation service, but a week later he was arrested for drugs offences.

Ms Entwistle said she had arranged to meet Deakin in July 2016 to discuss his behaviour.

However, she admitted she had not read all of the emails outlining concerns about him because she had been on sick leave.

The victim's father Garry Hoolickin said outside court he hoped for answers about Deakin's supervision, adding: "We don't want this to happen to any other families"

The inquest continues.