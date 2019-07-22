Image copyright Libyan Interior Ministry Image caption Hashem Abedi was extradited from Libya on Wednesday

Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi's younger brother has been remanded in custody at a bail hearing.

Hashem Abedi, who is charged with murdering the 22 victims of the attack, was detained in Libya shortly after the May 2017 suicide bombing.

The 22-year-old was extradited on Wednesday and arrested by British officers upon his arrival in the UK.

Mr Abedi, of no fixed address, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Monday via videolink.

Judge Mr Justice Sweeney ordered him to be remanded in custody ahead of a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey or in Oxford on 30 July.

Mr Abedi, who was born and raised in Manchester, is also charged with one count of attempted murder, encompassing all the other victims, and one count of conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Eilidh MacLeod, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Prosecutors allege Hashem Abedi made detonator tubes for the bomb, bought chemicals used to make an explosive substance, and helped his brother buy a Nissan Micra car in which materials were stored that became part of the device.

The inquests into the killings at the end of an Ariana Grande concert have been delayed due to legal proceedings.

Family members have been told the full inquest hearings are not likely to begin until at least April 2020.

Two hundred and 60 people were also seriously injured in the attack, with some left with life-changing injuries.