Image copyright Family handout/GMP Image caption Holmes left Ms Hunt lying in a pool of blood in the hallway of her home, police said

A man who murdered his former partner in "the most tragic and senseless way" has been jailed for life.

Vernon Holmes, 48, repeatedly stabbed "devoted mother" Alison Hunt in the back, neck and chest at her Swinton home in January, before fleeing and disposing of the knife.

Greater Manchester Police said he denied killing the 42-year-old and gave "no comment" responses when questioned.

He was jailed for a minimum of 25 years at Manchester Crown Court.

Holmes, of Caroline Street in Irlam, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Police said Holmes' "cowardice put her family through further agony"

The court heard he left Ms Hunt, who he had previously been in a relationship with, lying in a pool of blood in the hallway of her home on 16 January.

He then drove away in his red Mini Cooper, which was traced to his address, and he was arrested in the early hours of the following day.

Speaking after sentencing, senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said it was a "heartbreaking case".

"Holmes denied killing Alison and his cowardice put her family through further agony," he said.

"Thankfully, a jury saw through his lies and he will have to spend the next 25 years behind bars, reflecting on the misery and pain he has caused."