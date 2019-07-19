Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found at a property on Wilmslow Road in Withington

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a property in Manchester.

Paramedics found the body of the woman, thought to be in her 50s, at an address on Wilmslow Road in Withington at about 00:05 BST.

Formal identification of the woman and a post-mortem examination have not yet taken place, a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said.

She added that the arrested 57-year-old "remains in custody for questioning".

Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said officers were "keeping an open mind surrounding the circumstances of her death and would urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible".