Image copyright Libyan Interior Ministry Image caption Hashem Abedi is accused of the murder of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena attack

The younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has appeared in court charged with murdering the 22 victims of the attack.

Hashem Abedi was detained in Libya shortly after the May 2017 suicide bombing in which hundreds were injured.

The 22-year-old was extradited on Wednesday and arrested by British officers upon his arrival in the UK.

Mr Abedi, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody after appearing before Westminster magistrates.

Image caption Hashem Abedi was brought to Westminster Magistrates' Court in a police van

He is due to next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 22 July for a bail hearing and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place at the Old Bailey on 30 July.

The defendant's lawyer indicated he will be pleading not guilty to all charges.

Mr Abedi, who is originally from Manchester, is also charged with one count of attempted murder, encompassing all the other victims, and one count of conspiring with his brother Salman Abedi to cause explosions.

Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Eilidh MacLeod, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Twenty-two people died in an explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

The court heard 260 people were seriously injured, including those with life-changing injuries.

At least 600 people reported psychological harm, the court was told.