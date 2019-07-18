Manchester Arena attack: Bomber's brother appears in court
The younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has appeared in court charged with murdering the 22 victims of the attack.
Hashem Abedi was detained in Libya shortly after the May 2017 suicide bombing in which hundreds were injured.
The 22-year-old was extradited on Wednesday and arrested by British officers upon his arrival in the UK.
Mr Abedi, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody after appearing before Westminster magistrates.
He is due to next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 22 July for a bail hearing and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place at the Old Bailey on 30 July.
The defendant's lawyer indicated he will be pleading not guilty to all charges.
Mr Abedi, who is originally from Manchester, is also charged with one count of attempted murder, encompassing all the other victims, and one count of conspiring with his brother Salman Abedi to cause explosions.
Twenty-two people died in an explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.
The court heard 260 people were seriously injured, including those with life-changing injuries.
At least 600 people reported psychological harm, the court was told.