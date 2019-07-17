Image copyright MOSI Image caption The Power Hall was built in 1855

Major work is starting to repair and reconfigure one of the main attractions at the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI) in Manchester.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) is providing £6m will help fund roof repairs at the Power Hall.

The hall houses Europe's largest collection of working steam engines most of which were built in Manchester.

Cash for revamping gallery content will come from the Science Museum Group.

The "urgently-needed work" on the Power Hall roof will take two years, with the Grade II listed building reopening in Summer 2021.

Inside gallery content display will be refreshed the steam engines will be returned to working order.

Museum director Sally MacDonald said the work would "transform the Power Hall into a multi-sensory gallery showing how Manchester provided the power that changed the city and the world.

"The sound of the machines working, and the whistle and smell of the steam as it drives them, is a truly incredible experience and one that we know our visitors love."

Arts minister Rebecca Pow said: she was "delighted" that DCMS was able to support "the refurbishment of Power Hall so that we can celebrate Manchester's industrial history and inspire the engineers of the future."

The hall was built in 1855 as the shipping shed for Liverpool Road Station which was the world's first purpose-built passenger railway station.

Elsewhere in the museum planning permission was granted recently for a new Special Exhibition Gallery on the lower ground floor of the New Warehouse which will host science exhibitions and a programme of events with the Manchester Science Festival.