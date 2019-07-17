Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption The actor said some people who use the park "just foul it up"

Actor Christopher Eccleston said he hoped "nature takes its revenge" on people who leave rubbish in one of Europe's largest municipal parks.

The former Doctor Who actor posted an expletive-filled video on social media of him walking around Heaton Park in Greater Manchester.

He said there was rubbish from picnics and used nappies in the park.

The council said it shared Mr Eccleston's anger and that it had staff picking litter daily in the summer.

Christoper Eccleston said he had been visiting the park since he was a child

In the video on Instagram, the Salford-born actor said Heaton Park was "one of the most beautiful parks in the country" but that what some users had done to it was "disgusting".

He claimed litter had been left by people having picnics in the park who "just foul it up".

Luthfur Rahman, executive member for skills, culture and leisure at Manchester City Council, said he shared his anger at those who drop litter, describing it as "anti-social" and "potentially dangerous".

He added that the council had installed bins so there was "never any excuse for people to leave rubbish behind".

"We will continue to work hard on litter-picking and make sure the right infrastructure is in place, but everyone who visits the park has a responsibility to do the right thing," he said.

Heaton Park is grade II-listed on English Heritage's Register of Parks.