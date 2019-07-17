Image caption The Florida Sunset rose has been specially grown in Dianne Oxberry's honour

A rose grown in honour of BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry has been unveiled as part of a garden dedicated to her.

The former BBC Radio 1 host and BBC North West Tonight weather presenter died from ovarian cancer in January.

The Florida Sunset rose has been revealed in the Sunshine Garden at RHS Tatton Park, which "showcases how even the smallest space can be bright".

It was named after her affection for the US state and its "spectacular sunsets", her widower Ian Hindle said.

He said she "fell in love with a place called Anna Maria Island on the Gulf coast of Florida, so much so that we spent our holidays there every single year".

"The colour of this beautiful rose reminds me of the spectacular sunsets we'd watch together, that brought her so much joy," he added.

Image caption The garden features an arbour, a potting bench and a fruit tree

Designed by award-winning gardener Lee Burkhill, the garden features about 450 plants, including sunflowers grown by local schoolchildren.

It also has an arbour, a potting bench and a fruit tree.

The RHS said it "showcases how even the smallest space can be bright, uplifting and fit for all that the British weather brings".

"The garden works in synch with the weather," a spokesman said.

"An arbour with a green roof provides shelter from sun or rain and slows down rainfall in the process [while] a potting area shows how easy it is to grow your own flowers from seed and meteorology equipment allows the gardener to keep a check on the weather."

Following the flower show, the garden will be donated to Wirral Hospice St John's in Birkenhead.