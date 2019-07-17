Image copyright Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Image caption The statue is to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi's birth

Plans have been submitted to erect a statue of independence leader Mahatma Gandhi outside Manchester Cathedral.

The group behind the 9ft (2.75m) bronze statue said it wanted to gift it to Manchester to celebrate the 150th anniversary of his birth on 2 October.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission (SRMD) said the city demonstrated Ghandi's "values of non-violence and compassion" following the 2017 Arena attack.

If approved, the statue would be unveiled in November.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission is a worldwide spiritual movement based in India.

A spokesman said the group was inspired by the people of Manchester for their "strength, decency and community" in the aftermath of the bomb attack which killed 22 people and left hundreds injured.

Image copyright Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Image caption The statue would be gifted to the city by a charity

The organisation has previously held a peace event in the city and an exhibition about Gandhi at Manchester Central Library.

The statue is to be crafted by Indian artist Ram V Sutar.

Mohandas Gandhi - who was given the title Mahatma - visited Manchester briefly on his way to visit mill workers in Lancashire in 1931.

In the UK, there are two Gandhi statues in London along with one each in Cardiff, Birmingham and Leicester.