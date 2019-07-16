Image copyright Stephen Cottrill Image caption The underwater search team recovered a man's body from the River Irwell

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Irwell following reports of a person in the water, police said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to the scene close to the Lowry Hotel in Salford at about 21:00 BST on Monday.

An underwater search team recovered a man's body a few hours later. GMP said it was trying to identify the man and establish what happened.

A second man jumped in to rescue him, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Image copyright Stephen Cottrill Image caption A second man jumped in to rescue him, according to the Manchester Evening News

It's believed he managed to get out of the water safely.

Supt Ian Crewe, of GMP, said: "We will now be working to identify this person's next of kin so that we can provide them with support from specially trained officers as we continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened."

It comes on the day barriers were installed along a stretch of canal in Manchester city centre where 19-year-old student Charlie Pope died in March 2018.

It is believed he fell into the canal after a night out drinking with friends.

His father Nick Pope, who campaigned for the barriers said he hoped they would "keep people safe in Manchester".