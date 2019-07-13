Image copyright Debbie Towle Image caption A shopper tweeted this image of armed officers rushing to the Arndale Centre

Police are looking for a teenager who caused shoppers to panic and the evacuation of Manchester Arndale.

Witnesses reported seeing him standing on a table and shouting in the food court at about 13:20 BST.

Greater Manchester Police said it received reports he had a gun but said armed officers who attended found no evidence of anyone with a firearm.

A GMP spokeswoman said it was "believed his actions were intended to cause alarm and panic".

The teenager, who is described as black and about 5ft 7in, was not wearing a top but is believed to have put on a shirt on as he fled the area.

"The man who caused the disturbance was not seen with any weapons, but nevertheless it caused fear and panic to quickly spread amongst people in the Arndale," Supt John-Paul Ruffle said.

"Despite no evidence of a credible threat, we are taking this very seriously."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.